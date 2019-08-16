Wabtec (WAB) Stake Held by Amg Funds Llc; Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shareholder Dean Capital Management Increased Position

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 332,166 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 6.45% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 2.41M shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd owns 167,295 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 26,475 shares. Moreover, Knott David M has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Levin Capital Strategies LP accumulated 0.03% or 3,814 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mgmt invested in 0% or 38 shares. Roberts Glore And Inc Il reported 0.55% stake. Vgi Ptnrs Pty Ltd holds 0.21% or 28,174 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Assocs has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Vanguard has 14.08M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 141,493 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Qs Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Fin Corp In owns 207 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 14,441 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,829 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Sweden-based Nordea Management Ab has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Vanguard Grp holds 5.09M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Polaris Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 12,813 shares. Aqr Mngmt holds 46,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Corp accumulated 32 shares or 0% of the stock. 27,515 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 2,420 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 150 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 925 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tocqueville Asset LP owns 113,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20,069 shares to 44,395 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,720 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sale of St. Charles company’s manufacturing assets closes for $410M – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.