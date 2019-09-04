Wabtec (WAB) Stake Has Increased by Azimuth Capital Management Llc; Advisors Asset Management Increased Its Cracker Barrel Old Country Sto (CBRL) Position by $664,930; Market Value Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Sto (CBRL) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 32,136 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 28,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Sto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $164.11. About 76,187 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 91.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 28,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 59,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 31,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 228,481 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.