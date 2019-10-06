Wabtec (WAB) Stake Boosted by Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc; Amphenol Cl A (APH) Valuation Declined While Us Bancorp De Increased by $668,420 Its Stake

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 7,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 257,088 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.67M, up from 250,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 854,306 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 40,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 554,429 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.79M, up from 514,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 977,263 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B. On Thursday, May 23 KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 104,300 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Axa, France-based fund reported 12,816 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.28 million shares stake. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 5,337 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp reported 7.07 million shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin invested in 0.38% or 24,115 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.28% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 73,719 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Cwm Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 337 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 25,794 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 681,021 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 9,330 shares. Laurion LP reported 304,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 396,828 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 623,259 shares to 393,563 shares, valued at $43.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 124,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,502 shares, and cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

