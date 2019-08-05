Wabtec (WAB) Shares Rose While Amg Funds Has Upped Its Stake; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Rose, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Upped Stake

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 1.12M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 169,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.64M, up from 932,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 4.22 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

