Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $748,979; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Wms Partners Has Lowered Holding

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 10,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 195,036 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.00M, up from 184,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 977,263 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript)

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 25,138 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 27,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Much Will Wabtec Stock Jump After February 25? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “August IMX Reveals Investors Remain Bullish On Blue-Chips, Bearish On China – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Culp Has to Do This to Keep General Electric Stock Moving Higher – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20,831 shares to 1,083 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 42,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,302 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530. Shares for $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.84 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

