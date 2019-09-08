Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Has Raised Holding by $10.95 Million; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Share Price Declined

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 16,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 272,458 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, down from 289,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.72M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 747,888 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock. Another trade for 16.97 million shares valued at $1.19 billion was made by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 4,616 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 205,905 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,015 shares. Pinebridge Lp, a New York-based fund reported 78 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 2 are held by Live Your Vision Limited Liability. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd holds 2.22% or 842,700 shares in its portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 4.59% stake. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Agf Invests America Inc invested in 1.78% or 67,886 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 114 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 236 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,210 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Inc. Patten Grp Inc has invested 0.34% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).