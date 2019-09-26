Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Decreased Its Position by $348,752; Intel (INTC) Position Held by Northcoast Asset Management Llc

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 989.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 586,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 646,194 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.94 million, up from 59,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 16.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 51,817 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 56,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 1.27 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Rnc Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.88% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). North Carolina-based Arbor Investment Advisors has invested 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Scotia has invested 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 4.17M were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pettee Investors Incorporated has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 14,572 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 2.90M shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Central Securities holds 6.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 840,000 shares. M Hldg Securities owns 27,684 shares. Gibraltar Capital accumulated 7.5% or 152,105 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc reported 210,589 shares. Moreover, Callahan Advisors Llc has 2.55% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Payden Rygel accumulated 435,200 shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelitycovington Tr (FNCL) by 40,606 shares to 42,116 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 287,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,373 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelitycovington Tr (FHLC).

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.79 million for 17.89 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Shares for $1.19 billion were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7,113 shares to 35,240 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).