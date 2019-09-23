Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Jennison Associates Trimmed Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $9.21 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 27,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 173,874 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48 billion, down from 201,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.91. About 993,067 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 25,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 199,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.92M, down from 224,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $356.72. About 308,004 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 359 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35 are held by First Personal Ser. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak reported 8,858 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Trust Company Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 3,714 shares. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Llc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 12 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 24,628 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company accumulated 11.17 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc has 135,185 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 986 shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater LP has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cna holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 60,117 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 0% stake. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability owns 8,552 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.79 million for 18.12 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 455,983 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested in 0.31% or 733,457 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 1,262 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 33,314 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Fil has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc invested in 0% or 392 shares. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 113 shares. Charter Tru Company reported 1,637 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc has 1.75% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 315,296 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 428,324 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,515 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 1,720 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 995 shares. Donaldson Capital Ltd Co owns 2,427 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.04 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apergy Corp by 47,881 shares to 234,937 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

