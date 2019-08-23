Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Increased Position; Chevron (CVX) Stake Boosted by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 37,858 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 34,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 911,674 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 711,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 6.24 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460.20M, up from 5.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 455,888 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd holds 1.58% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 23,242 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 299,940 shares. 7,523 are owned by Founders Financial Ltd Company. Maryland Capital has 48,239 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,559 shares. America First Invest Limited Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,028 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd (Wy) reported 1,811 shares stake. Main Street Rech Lc reported 24,019 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Montecito National Bank & Trust Tru holds 22,398 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. 47,564 are held by Ameritas. Regentatlantic Capital holds 79,242 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stillwater Capital Limited Liability Com reported 2,876 shares. Monarch Capital Management stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 507,694 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,042 shares to 75,280 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,417 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Translate Bio Inc by 400,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Friday, August 9 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 16.97M shares. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Cap Management invested in 3,240 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 27 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 13,278 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 25,602 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ent Services Corp reported 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Dudley & Shanley accumulated 18,154 shares. Eos Management LP has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Davenport Communications Ltd holds 3,616 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj invested in 504,510 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 5,125 were reported by Wellington Shields Llc. The Michigan-based World Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.19% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,751 shares.