Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $2.31 Million; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Holding in Ormat Technologies (ORA) Has Increased as Valuation Rose

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 32,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 4,788 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 37,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.64M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 6,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 37,655 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 billion, up from 30,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 195,920 shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE ABOVE GROUND; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE; 16/05/2018 – Hawaii’s Erupting Volcano Too Close for Ormat Geothermal Plant; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – TAKING ELECTRICITY GENERATION OFFLINE TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Previously Reported It Identified a Material Weakness in Its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Related to Accounting for Income Taxes; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED ERROR IN CO’S QTR ENDED MARCH 31 FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON MAY 27 APPROACHING LAVA COVERED WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec, union talks set to continue today – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Upgrades Wabtec (WAB) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 14,516 shares to 455,048 shares, valued at $111.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 115,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Evi Industries Inc.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.80 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.27% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 3,659 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 39,796 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 31,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 537 shares. Oakworth Inc invested in 96 shares. Allstate accumulated 0% or 3,841 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.12% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 58,546 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tompkins Corporation owns 130 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 152,953 shares. Speece Thorson Gp owns 74,327 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 91,153 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr invested in 51,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 25,238 are held by Int Grp. Retail Bank Of America De reported 193,796 shares. Lpl Finance Lc has 14,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,313 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited reported 84,770 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Commerce holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 26,166 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 12,178 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Martingale Asset Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,210 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 2,423 shares. Personal Cap accumulated 128,139 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 24,747 shares. 254 are held by Pnc Serv Grp.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies: Volcanic Eruption In Hawaii Hits Q3 Margins – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Signs a 25-Year PPA With SCPPA for Its Casa Diablo-IV Geothermal Power Plant in California – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.