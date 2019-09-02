Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Boosted Its Position by $5.51 Million as Share Price Rose; Berry Global Group (BERY) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 75,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 194,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 119,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 1.02 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.09M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.07M, down from 8.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 582,454 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 155,676 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 91,203 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 2,522 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 148,368 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt invested in 4,854 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 137,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 20,000 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn invested 0.08% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). The Illinois-based Brookstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 11,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Comm Limited has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Natl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 62,178 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Counselors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 5,700 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 24,725 shares stake. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $120.91M for 10.64 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 20.95 million shares to 36.89M shares, valued at $69.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 77.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Advisers accumulated 145,385 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 2,893 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.1% or 9.54 million shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Management holds 0% or 361 shares. 4,671 were reported by Community Savings Bank Of Raymore. Pinnacle Prns holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 50,589 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Financial Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 28 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cna Fincl, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,900 shares. First Washington Corporation holds 0% or 34 shares. Platinum Mgmt Ltd accumulated 54,855 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). M&R Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 56 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21.