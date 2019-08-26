Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Lifted Holding by $12.98 Million; Atria Investments Has Boosted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $670,236

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 4,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 14,737 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 10,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $155.14. About 8.67 million shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 177,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 842,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, up from 664,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 56 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated owns 3,365 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bessemer Inc reported 11,651 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A invested in 11 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 55,158 shares. Raymond James Financial accumulated 28,165 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Farallon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 6.24M shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.14% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Spectrum Mngmt Group owns 6 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 471,779 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 88,959 shares to 349,174 shares, valued at $32.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Llc invested in 0.09% or 2,306 shares. Us State Bank De stated it has 223,082 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Incorporated holds 1.97% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 32,157 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 7,354 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability reported 0.41% stake. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 24,871 shares. City Holdings reported 176 shares. Mufg Americas Corp owns 885 shares. Miles Capital reported 4,638 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 17,725 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Orrstown Svcs reported 8,687 shares. The California-based Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).