Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Amg Funds Lifted Position by $403,252 as Share Price Rose; As United Technologiescorp (UTX) Stock Declined, Advent International Has Raised Position by $4.48 Million

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 3.65 million shares traded or 72.80% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,840 were reported by Howe And Rusling Inc. California-based First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ally Financial, Michigan-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Quadrant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.16% or 16,239 shares. Cincinnati Casualty has 4.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability reported 1,859 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 776,340 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.66M shares. Viking Investors Limited Partnership has 5.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 110,874 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Greenleaf Trust owns 5,712 shares. Smith Salley And Associates reported 96,323 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.47% stake. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc holds 40,534 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,343 are held by Fort Washington Inv Oh. Park Presidio Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.00 million shares or 8.61% of its portfolio. Beddow Capital Management Inc invested in 10,895 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 26,068 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.11% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 25,736 were reported by Bahl Gaynor Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 468 shares. Axa stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 9,052 shares. Sage Fin reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.03% or 200,974 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Horan invested in 0.03% or 2,269 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Friday, August 9.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,498 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).