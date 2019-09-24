Wabtec (WAB) Share Value Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Increased Holding; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Puzo Michael J Has Lowered Its Position by $307,854

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 59,032 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 64,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 4.39 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 38,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 880,748 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.20 million, up from 842,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 525,857 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.92 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whittier Commerce holds 0.21% or 132,786 shares. Automobile Association reported 1.10M shares. 30,349 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insur Com. Sol Management Company stated it has 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pnc Ser Gp reported 1.30 million shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Broderick Brian C invested in 1.2% or 63,187 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 27.53 million shares. Yorktown invested 0.77% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cwm Lc holds 5,585 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability invested in 28,705 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Llc reported 25,448 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 1.05% or 105,657 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated owns 0.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 29,437 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares to 1,126 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,893 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 67,613 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $81.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,419 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Research Investors, a California-based fund reported 999 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2,520 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 96 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.02% or 21,635 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Limited Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 6,463 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited, a New York-based fund reported 647 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 136,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 74 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kingfisher Cap Limited holds 0.53% or 11,934 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.05% or 3,374 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Axa stated it has 12,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings.