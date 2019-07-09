Wabtec (WAB) Share Value Declined While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trimmed Its Holding by $1.12 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Decatur Capital Management Trimmed by $2.49 Million Its Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 1.24 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 13,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,847 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83 million, down from 186,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.57 million for 18.84 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 11,700 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares to 123,979 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.