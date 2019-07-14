Wabtec (WAB) Share Value Declined While Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $850,377; Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Increased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $99.42 Million as Stock Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 132.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 946,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.77 million, up from 713,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 2.10M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 11,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,219 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 22,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 976,074 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56M for 18.38 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 482,000 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $240.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 636,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.04M shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

