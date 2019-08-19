Wabtec (WAB) Share Price Rose While Amg Funds Lifted by $403,252 Its Holding; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Btc Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $328,394 as Stock Rose

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 1,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,589 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 5,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $276. About 703,835 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 1.31 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Jnba Advisors reported 23 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 9,846 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 2,815 shares. 4,466 are owned by Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Webster Natl Bank N A reported 2,249 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co invested in 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc accumulated 2,830 shares or 0% of the stock. Rech Glob Investors holds 35,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 8 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 21,111 shares.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares to 10,327 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,390 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Friday, August 9. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.46% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 9,650 were accumulated by Meridian Management. 62,842 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Llc. First Manhattan Communications holds 16,402 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru invested in 43,959 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 42,630 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Weatherly Asset Lp owns 13,308 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth has 22,147 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.41% or 663,606 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp owns 922 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ckw owns 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 604 shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt accumulated 1,300 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 548 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 8,435 shares to 20,961 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).