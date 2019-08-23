Wabtec (WAB) Reaches $66.91 After 3.00% Down Move; Avenir Raised Macquarie Infrastr Co (MIC) Position

Avenir Corp increased Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC) stake by 9.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avenir Corp acquired 14,342 shares as Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC)’s stock rose 3.57%. The Avenir Corp holds 161,240 shares with $6.65 million value, up from 146,898 last quarter. Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc now has $3.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 54,207 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 Growth Capital Deployment Expectations Revised to About $300 Million; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 16/03/2018 – MIC ELECTRONICS LTD MELC.NS SAYS NCLT, HYDERABAD BENCH ADMITTED REFERENCE FOR INITIATION OF CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS AGAINST CO; 05/03/2018 Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars From Around the World Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Says It Has Engaged With Moab Capital on Numerous Occasions; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline — MIC; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirmed Its Guidance for 2018

The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.91. About 320,829 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year GuidanceThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $10.89 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $64.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WAB worth $326.82 million less.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. On Friday, August 9 the insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air (NYSE:WAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Westinghouse Air has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $87.20’s average target is 30.32% above currents $66.91 stock price. Westinghouse Air had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Wabtec Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 5,829 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Voya Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 116,907 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.08% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 581,654 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited (Wy) accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster Bank & Trust N A owns 2,249 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Orrstown Fin Inc holds 27 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com owns 49,105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William Il holds 322,962 shares. Doheny Asset Ca owns 4,018 shares. Aristotle Boston, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 211,332 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) holds 3,234 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 76 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.89 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 39.24 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Westinghouse Air Brake’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) – Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington Corporation owns 50,965 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Art Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Principal Group holds 5,379 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 6,225 shares. Selz Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.56% stake. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 2,585 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0% or 3,624 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 46,235 shares. 667,069 were accumulated by Advisers Ltd Llc. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.38% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 512,061 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 29,201 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 21,516 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 40,109 were accumulated by Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability. 554,132 were reported by Morgan Stanley.