Wabtec (WAB) Position Raised by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue; Sun Life Financial Lifted Its Position in Consolidated Edison (ED) as Stock Price Declined

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 159.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 15,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 25,103 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 9,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $77.88. About 410,077 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1411.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 12,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 12,981 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 282,501 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wabtec Corporation (WAB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Deeper Look At Wabtec – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Company has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mufg Americas Holding owns 1,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Cap Ltd Company owns 138,649 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 433,979 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.1% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Paragon Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 51 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C accumulated 0.01% or 19,500 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 24,587 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 468 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 222,944 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 8,286 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Amer National Insur Tx, Texas-based fund reported 4,188 shares. Gates Inc invested in 3.32% or 1.01 million shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,215 shares to 318,838 shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 6,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,043 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Consolidated Edison’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Heat wave gripping eastern, central US to intensify over weekend – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Than Its 5.0% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3,552 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.11% stake. 6,268 are held by Cannell Peter B And Company. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Oppenheimer has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.13% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cornerstone owns 1,019 shares. Franklin Incorporated holds 0.07% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division invested in 2,466 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 9,694 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp has 0.14% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp Ny holds 0.11% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 2,840 shares. Commerce National Bank invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). D E Shaw stated it has 737,561 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Prudential invested 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 sales for $140,083 activity. Shares for $7,530 were bought by Muccilo Robert on Sunday, March 31. $9,817 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. RESHESKE FRANCES had bought 1 shares worth $88. Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,207 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,269 was made by Sanchez Robert on Tuesday, April 30. The insider McAvoy John bought 60 shares worth $5,077.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,681 shares to 71,402 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 27,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).