Wabtec (WAB) Position Maintained by Mycio Wealth Partners Llc; M Holdings Securities Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $915,570 as Share Value Declined

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 16,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 83,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 67,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 3.31M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 700,345 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.26M, up from 692,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 47,473 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.39% or 40,000 shares. 38,498 are held by Papp L Roy And Assocs. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 101 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.1% or 51,817 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Da Davidson Commerce accumulated 3,078 shares. Capstone Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pacific Invest Management Company has 8,046 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated owns 603,096 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Harvey Inv Co owns 260,530 shares. Aristotle Boston reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gulf International National Bank (Uk) invested in 31,361 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tctc Hldgs Lc invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 9,566 shares to 355,192 shares, valued at $104.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 53,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wabtec To Consolidate Boise And Erie Operations – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cisco Demonstrates 26.4Tbps on MAREA Transatlantic Subsea Cable – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,504 were accumulated by Ipswich Investment. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt invested in 4.67% or 114,807 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Co holds 52,196 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl accumulated 366,778 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 0.88% or 330,362 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 174,100 shares. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated invested in 72,112 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 9,516 are held by Sfmg Ltd Com. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 709,438 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 56,801 shares. Carlson Capital Management holds 5,088 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Llc holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 870,936 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 17,958 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 212,276 shares to 22,201 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 65,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,058 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).