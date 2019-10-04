Wabtec (WAB) Position Maintained by Amg National Trust Bank; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Bahl & Gaynor Lowered Its Holding

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 2,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 249,265 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.45M, down from 251,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 2.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 214.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 10,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 15,672 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49 billion market cap company. It closed at $66.08 lastly. It is down 28.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

