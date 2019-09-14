Wabtec (WAB) Position Increased by Fairpointe Capital Llc; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Helmerich & Payne (HP) Position by $1.97 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 148.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 39,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 65,975 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 26,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 952,013 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 22,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.63M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.13 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 17,395 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 4,528 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 0% or 168 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 28,413 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co has 39,312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Capital has 8,950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 21,312 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. 356,652 were accumulated by Swiss Commercial Bank. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Jefferies Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). First Republic Inv Mgmt stated it has 5,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Oppenheimer And Close Limited Liability holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 76,352 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt accumulated 78,877 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 250,791 shares to 585,187 shares, valued at $78.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 31,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,335 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. Shares for $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN) by 175,892 shares to 424,196 shares, valued at $40.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 284,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in New York Times (NYSE:NYT).

