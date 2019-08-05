Wabtec (WAB) Position Increased by Amg Funds Llc; Spc Financial Upped Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding by $367,700; Market Value Rose

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.56 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 18,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 94,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 75,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.57 lastly. It is down 7.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Lc stated it has 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Sadoff Investment Management Limited Company reported 572,000 shares stake. The Kansas-based Mariner has invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 52,920 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 168,000 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 4.55M shares. Ruggie Grp holds 1,184 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Aqr Mngmt Llc holds 0.07% or 3.18 million shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. 699,290 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Lord Abbett And Ltd holds 640,000 shares. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 17,359 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 22,109 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Old Republic Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Share Price Is Up 33% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 2,520 shares to 57,211 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,499 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $21,578 activity.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wabtec (WAB) Appoints President & CEO Rafael Santana and Ann Klee to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Westinghouse Air Brake’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares to 11,829 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,327 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Company reported 0.71% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 65,111 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,166 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 12,002 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank has 2,161 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 42,968 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,533 shares. Coastline Tru reported 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Lifeplan Gru reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cordasco Financial Net owns 67 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Communications holds 0.03% or 15,261 shares in its portfolio. Tx holds 0.02% or 4,188 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,885 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company accumulated 1,159 shares.