Wabtec (WAB) Position Held by Park Presidio Capital Llc; Robecosam Ag Boosted Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Stake by $12.99 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.72M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 618,788 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 245,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.03M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 631,957 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, MAXIM INTENDS TO RESUME OPERATIONS OF MILNER IN MID-2018; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Amadou (Andrew) Bah-Former Maxim Securities Group Broker Barred From Industry-Cleveland, OH; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96,540 shares to 798,230 shares, valued at $42.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Stifel, Nicolaus â€œBest on The Streetâ€ Semiconductor Equity Analyst Sees Several Sub-Sectors as Prime for Investors – The Wall Street Transcript” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Maxim Integrated Products Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Grew More Bearish In December – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MXIM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.43 million activity. Wright Mary Ann sold $80,828 worth of stock. 14,210 shares valued at $802,297 were sold by BERGMAN JAMES R on Wednesday, February 6. On Friday, February 1 BRONSON JOSEPH R sold $273,369 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 4,584 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.1% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 71,993 shares. Choate Invest stated it has 11,741 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Tru Of Vermont reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Massachusetts-based Bainco Interest has invested 0.1% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Hallmark Mgmt reported 32,083 shares. Stanley accumulated 17,332 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 11.45M shares. Willis Invest Counsel has invested 1.7% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 7,729 shares. Korea Investment reported 0.03% stake. Schroder Mgmt Grp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wabtec Shares Fell Nearly 16% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.