Wabtec (WAB) Position Held by Harvey Investment Co Llc; Fruth Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Market Value Rose

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 4.00M shares traded or 88.54% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Friday, August 9.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,325 shares to 357,482 shares, valued at $22.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,346 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).