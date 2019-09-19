Wabtec (WAB) Position Held by Amg National Trust Bank; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Valuation Rose, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Trimmed by $433,070 Its Stake

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 6,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 345,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.73M, down from 352,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 1.65M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Shareholders’ Equity of $24.3B at March 31; 27/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – OFFERING IDENTITY PROTECTION FOR ALL CURRENT AND NEW CONSUMER CLIENTS AT NO COST ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 214.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 10,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 15,672 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 4,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 870,482 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,002 shares to 210,899 shares, valued at $26.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 401,192 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Charter Trust has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 176,167 are held by Gabelli And Investment Advisers Inc. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 1,279 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 6,890 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.67% or 1.11 million shares. Btc Capital holds 0.96% or 94,730 shares in its portfolio. Element Mgmt Ltd Co owns 36,252 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 780 shares stake. 21,537 were accumulated by Central National Bank & Trust. Stearns Finance Group owns 0.09% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 8,195 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 16,454 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Com holds 26,395 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.52 million for 12.24 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 8,242 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Company invested in 1.19 million shares or 3.49% of the stock. Bridgewater LP has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Valley Advisers owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 149 shares. 1,403 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Hikari Power Limited accumulated 215,200 shares. Farallon Cap Limited Company holds 3.9% or 6.57 million shares. The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.22% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Estabrook Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 0% or 131 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 21 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 34,603 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Comerica Retail Bank holds 36,471 shares.