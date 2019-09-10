Wabtec (WAB) Position Has Increased by Pdt Partners Llc; Carlson Capital Management Has Increased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $325,923

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 12,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 131,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 119,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 1.98M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Convoy Raising Capital And Seeking $3 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menta Limited Co holds 0.33% or 422 shares in its portfolio. 1,600 were reported by Tb Alternative Assets. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 177 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 190,474 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 483,300 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakmont Corporation reported 59,139 shares stake. Page Arthur B reported 793 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Limited Liability owns 2,934 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. 3,589 were accumulated by Legacy Private. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 5.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,561 were accumulated by Arcadia Management Corporation Mi. Gulf Bank (Uk) stated it has 3.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Thursday, May 23 KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,000 shares. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 30,500 shares to 125,300 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,708 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 0.35% or 13,776 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 8,413 shares. Westchester Mgmt reported 1,015 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Co reported 3,616 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 266,965 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Weik Cap has 3,240 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Torray Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 4,087 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset stated it has 21,111 shares. Farallon stated it has 3.7% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bartlett & Lc invested in 0% or 698 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications has 12,002 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Community National Bank Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).