Wabtec (WAB) Position Has Increased by Harvey Investment Co Llc; Voloridge Investment Management Decreased Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) as Stock Rose

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.69. About 1.09M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 62.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 37,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 22,971 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 60,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.52. About 204,311 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 17,657 shares to 43,800 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 10,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 6,600 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gru Inc Inc has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Shine Invest Advisory Service accumulated 49 shares. Reilly Finance Limited Liability holds 100 shares. Quantitative Investment Management holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 2,500 shares. Sei owns 53,021 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 61,648 shares. Brinker Cap owns 10,352 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tobam stated it has 3,139 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,680 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 163,001 shares. Nomura reported 57,668 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 99,366 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Ltd Co holds 2,815 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 644 shares. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore owns 0.12% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,671 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 119 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 353 shares. Laurion Cap LP owns 320,996 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 5,468 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Lc owns 14 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Personal Services owns 33 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 5,836 shares. 910,364 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation invested in 23,416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has 529,463 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,690 shares to 115,004 shares, valued at $21.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Incorporated (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,871 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L.