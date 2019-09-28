Wabtec (WAB) Position Has Boosted by Utah Retirement Systems; Oasis Pete (OAS) Position Upped by Oslo Asset Management Asa

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 4,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 29,833 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 24,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 7.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.83 million, up from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 8.40M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.15M shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 24,313 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 71,458 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 0.17% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Oslo Asset As reported 7.72 million shares or 11.29% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 32,970 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 327,000 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 3.87 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 135,095 shares. Moore Capital Management Lp reported 0.05% stake. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 19,100 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company has 145,126 shares. Delaware-based Dupont has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Ing Groep Nv invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Ellington Management Ltd owns 394,106 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invests Llc owns 79 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,337 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 35 shares. Harris Associate LP holds 0.07% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 507,272 shares. Pacific Mgmt holds 8,046 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Eos Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Proffitt And Goodson invested in 0% or 2 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Com reported 58,508 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has 6,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp stated it has 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Fin Corporation In holds 86 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. On Friday, August 9 the insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.