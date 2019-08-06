Wabtec (WAB) Holding Upped by Pdt Partners Llc; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Cut Position

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 12,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 131,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 119,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 2.12M shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.84. About 2.11 million shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.06% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 28,100 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 52,191 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0.01% or 512,098 shares. First Washington stated it has 34 shares. 77,175 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability reported 5 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 11,197 shares. Laurion Management LP holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 320,996 shares. 377 were accumulated by Carroll Incorporated. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 11,219 are owned by Eagle Boston Mngmt. Nebraska-based Cls Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gradient Lc stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc (Wy) holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 9,874 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 19,100 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 140,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,600 shares, and cut its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was made by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. On Tuesday, May 21 DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.14% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,165 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dsam Prtnrs (London) has 50,000 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.67% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Avenir reported 4.58% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 14,320 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Llc stated it has 5,879 shares. York Cap Management Limited reported 213,268 shares. 16,557 are owned by Brinker Cap Inc. The New York-based Etrade Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Aqr Capital Lc reported 153,739 shares. Hbk Invests Lp has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cohen And Steers Incorporated reported 12,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.