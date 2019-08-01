Wabtec (WAB) Holding Maintained by Stone Run Capital Llc; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 4.01 million shares traded or 196.72% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT NEW UNIT AT AHMEDABAD; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS ON POTENTIAL RACKSPACE IPO; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES CLEARS PVT PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURES UP TO INR15B; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Elliott, Apollo Mull Bids for NH Hotel Group Stake -Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 392.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 38,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 9,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 2.35M shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 25,307 shares. Park Presidio Cap invested in 1.00M shares or 8.61% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Alpine Glob Management Llc owns 4,436 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. California-based First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 353 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 1.64 million shares. 1,181 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp. West Chester Advisors owns 4,317 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 25,632 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 10.23M were accumulated by . Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1.51 million shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 43 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Deeper Look At Wabtec – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apollo bets it can do GE Capital better than GE – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management Elevates Anthony Civale and Martin Kelly to Co-Chief Operating Officers; Kelly to remain as Firm’s CFO – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apollo Global Management declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “West Corporation Divests Remaining Legacy Call Center Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Legatus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 325,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Lp accumulated 32,555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 116,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 14,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 588,058 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Markel Corp owns 990,500 shares. Endeavour Advsrs Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,861 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 13,447 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs, New York-based fund reported 11,250 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.56% or 15.53 million shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 1,700 shares. Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 87,418 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Marathon Trading Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 35,469 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).