Wabtec (WAB) Holding Lifted by Harvey Investment Co Llc; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Brave Asset Management Increased Stake

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $211.5. About 1.66 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment; 03/04/2018 – Macquarie, Goldman Sachs funds to buy port terminal group HES International – statement; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Bond-Trading Bounce Not Enough to Get Investors on Board; 17/04/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S – COMPANY IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – Goldman Says Overweight Cash As Ray Dalio’s ‘Pretty Stupid’ Cash Holders Still Looking ‘Pretty Smart’; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MOVE ALCOVER FROM LONDON TO MADRID: RTRS; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS ITALIAN GOVT BOND YIELDS INCORPORATE 40-50 BASIS POINTS POLITICAL RISK PREMIUM; 12/03/2018 – Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 579,787 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares to 46,789 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,281 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares to 506,554 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,875 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

