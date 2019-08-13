Wabtec (WAB) Holding Has Increased by Harvey Investment Co Llc; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Raised Its Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $2.35 Million as Share Price Rose

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.3. About 837,226 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 26/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 23; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 3.88 million shares traded or 89.84% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Square Partners Ltd has invested 2.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 2,115 shares. Stephens Grp Ltd reported 500 shares. 37,911 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 24,084 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has 121,831 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) holds 7,213 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 11,276 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Invests invested in 1.42% or 127,009 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 26,600 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Susquehanna Interest Llp has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,601 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Twin Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,760 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CME’s 2019 organic revenue may decline – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CME Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Big Comeback for GE Stock Is Going to Keep Stalling – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,361 shares to 244,224 shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 15,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,507 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).