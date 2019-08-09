Wabtec (WAB) Holding Has Increased by Amg Funds Llc; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.00 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 305,760 shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 16.91 million shares traded or 759.36% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Deeper Look At Wabtec – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 18,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,478 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore accumulated 4,671 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Schroder Mngmt Gru holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 2,830 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 108 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 31,283 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 221 shares. Element Capital Management Lc invested in 0.06% or 26,228 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 137 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 2,161 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.08% or 49,796 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 227 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 56,251 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Baillie Gifford And reported 5.08M shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 721,867 shares.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.