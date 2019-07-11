Wabtec (WAB) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake; International Business Machine (IBM) Position Lifted by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.98. About 936,949 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 19,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 22,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.62. About 477,108 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “More than 500 Enterprises Globally turn to IBM Garage to Drive Digital Reinvention Enabled by Hybrid Cloud and AI – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying AbbVie Was A No-Brainer After This Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Develops World’s Most Powerful Commercial Supercomputer for Total – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Why IBM Has Investment Potential – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or reported 55,381 shares. Signature Est Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,958 shares. Mcrae Cap Management has 2.96% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,345 were accumulated by Carlson Capital. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.05% or 286,556 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 0.43% stake. Welch Ltd Liability Com accumulated 179,509 shares. Southeast Asset Inc invested in 1,822 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Murphy Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 27,576 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 231,590 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. S&Co has 0.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 1,430 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt holds 0.25% or 6,534 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association holds 537,119 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56M for 18.02 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Wabtec Shares Fell Nearly 16% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westinghouse Air Brake Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is GE’s Loss Wabtec’s Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.