Wabtec (WAB) Holder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lifted Position by $2.66 Million; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lifted Holding in Allete (ALE) by $508,400

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 56.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 36,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 101,313 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 64,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 2.35 million shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 98,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 92,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.95. About 261,738 shares traded or 25.72% up from the average. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – PROJECT WILL EXPAND WIND PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 700 MEGAWATTS ACROSS SIX STATES; 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C; 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ALE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 35.50 million shares or 2.83% less from 36.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Management holds 4,180 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 10,427 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Liability. Investment Inc stated it has 0.26% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 16,408 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) or 200,678 shares. 666 were accumulated by Duncker Streett Inc. First Citizens Bancshares holds 5,372 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 114,165 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 31,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 7,216 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old Republic Corp holds 0.46% or 207,100 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc reported 0.01% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 36 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division accumulated 0% or 59 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 496,044 shares to 8.77 million shares, valued at $372.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 9,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,858 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 218,172 shares to 27,523 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 121,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,662 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 155,800 shares. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 0.29% or 1.64 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com reported 23,241 shares. Intll Ca has invested 0.38% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust holds 154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 0.04% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Webster Bankshares N A stated it has 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Westpac Banking accumulated 64,361 shares. 33 are owned by First Personal Ser. Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 529,463 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 42,968 shares. Torch Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.58% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).