Wabtec (WAB) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Raised Its Stake; Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $516,200 as Shares Declined

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 8,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $23.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1809.54. About 1.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/04/2018 – PARTNER IN COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN ISRAEL; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 59.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 69,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 185,549 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, up from 116,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.62. About 4.94 million shares traded or 151.28% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacer Fds Tr by 33,959 shares to 93,480 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 620,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 178,475 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,327 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.15% or 752 shares in its portfolio. 226,155 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 4.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs LP holds 0.28% or 550 shares. Stanley has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. Signaturefd holds 4,510 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. 30,760 are owned by Moody Bancorporation Tru Division. Logan Capital reported 33,983 shares stake. Chickasaw Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,908 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tiemann Limited Com stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 67,070 shares. Beacon Grp holds 0.33% or 1,148 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 72.15 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Retailers Hoping to Copy the Success of Amazon Prime – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped Nearly 16% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $503,520 worth of stock was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. $652,600 worth of stock was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 20,060 shares to 581,975 shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 6,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,065 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).