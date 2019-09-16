Wabtec (WAB) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Cut Position by $408,605 as Stock Price Rose; Concourse Capital Management Increased Its Brinks Co (BCO) Holding by $2.65 Million as Valuation Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 351,045 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19 million, down from 356,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.22. About 894,638 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 346.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 32,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 42,090 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, up from 9,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.11. About 144,182 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The Brink’s Companyâ€™s (NYSE:BCO) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s updates on currency devaluation impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 69,868 shares. Sit Investment Associates has invested 0.12% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 26,581 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Citigroup Incorporated reported 6,394 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0% or 31,199 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 33,845 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp invested in 1.50 million shares or 1.62% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 1.38M shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 23,230 shares to 350,950 shares, valued at $38.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 16,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers International Group.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Amg Funds Ltd stated it has 1.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co invested in 274 shares or 0% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 51 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 6 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 185,381 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 3,485 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2 are owned by Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 623 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1.11M shares stake. Da Davidson Communication has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 7,325 shares. Nicholas Partners LP has invested 0.49% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $652,600 worth of stock was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.80 million for 18.68 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.