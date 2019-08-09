Wabtec (WAB) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Decreased Stake by $1.12 Million; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lifted by $1.44 Million Its Holding

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 71,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 235,857 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 1.33 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.02. About 1.84 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,570 shares to 66,970 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 31,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et by 102,900 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 22,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,812 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA).