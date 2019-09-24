Wabtec Corporation (WAB) and Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) and Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ). The two are both Railroads companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wabtec Corporation 71 2.32 N/A 1.94 39.96 Kelso Technologies Inc. 1 2.20 N/A 0.03 30.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wabtec Corporation and Kelso Technologies Inc. Kelso Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wabtec Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Wabtec Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Kelso Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabtec Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 1.9% Kelso Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Wabtec Corporation and Kelso Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabtec Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Kelso Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wabtec Corporation has a consensus target price of $83, and a 12.39% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Wabtec Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Kelso Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Wabtec Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wabtec Corporation 6.41% 5.89% 3.42% 13.57% -28.67% 10.58% Kelso Technologies Inc. -25.56% -36.13% -13.82% 61.76% 96.04% 128.58%

For the past year Wabtec Corporation has weaker performance than Kelso Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Wabtec Corporation beats Kelso Technologies Inc.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. This segment serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, such as locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, including regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; builds commuter locomotives; and refurbishes subway cars. This segment serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The companyÂ’s products comprise positive train control equipment and electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics, including event recorders, monitoring equipment, and end of train devices; freight car trucks and couplers; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; and air compressors and dryers. Its products also include track and switch products; railway braking equipment and related components; friction products consisting brake shoes and pads; door and window assemblies, and accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors, as well as builds, remanufactures, and overhauls commuter and switcher locomotives, and transit cars. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania.

Kelso Technologies Inc., a railroad equipment supplier, produces and sells tank car service equipment used in the loading, unloading, and containment of hazardous materials during transport primarily in the United States and Canada. It primarily offers external constant force spring pressure relief valves that carry hazardous and nonhazardous commodities; manway securement systems; bottom outlet valves; vacuum relief valves; emergency response kits; and eduction tube technology product for addressing the technical requirements of load and unload operations and the containment of non-hazardous and hazardous commodities during transport. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.