Wabtec Corp. (WAB) Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.42 Million as Stock Value Rose; 683 Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) as Stock Rose

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 4.35M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 19,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 67,886 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 87,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 3.65 million shares traded or 71.94% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19 billion on Friday, August 9. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co reported 0.06% stake. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 0.01% or 43,148 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 0.19% or 488,118 shares. Arrow owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 647 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Corp reported 504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pzena Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 919,252 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% or 22,023 shares in its portfolio. Westchester Cap Mngmt reported 1,015 shares stake. 1.51 million were accumulated by Northern Tru. Scotia Capital Inc reported 0.01% stake. Adirondack accumulated 150 shares.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) by 2,147 shares to 36,686 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) by 27,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Westinghouse Air Brake’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.19% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.23% or 4.30M shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 39,347 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Lc has 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Private Trust Na owns 30,410 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 6,781 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 33,821 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 141,432 shares. Davis R M Inc accumulated 6,840 shares. First Citizens Bank Communication has 73,930 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,210 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16.83 million shares. Swiss State Bank reported 4.85 million shares. Stewart And Patten Company Limited Liability Company reported 1.81% stake.