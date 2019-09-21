Wabtec Com (WAB) Stake Increased by Capital Counsel Llc; Cornerstone Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Value Declined

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 89,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 987,846 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.89 million, up from 898,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.64 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 15,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth invested in 0.43% or 41,031 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 44,773 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hilton Mngmt Limited has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kidder Stephen W holds 0.31% or 13,950 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 2.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 727,303 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns Inc invested in 241,786 shares. 401,919 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Alphamark Advisors Limited reported 100 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 0.33% or 9,450 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,482 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability Co has 2.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 519,696 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 666,400 shares. Texas Cap National Bank Incorporated Tx accumulated 4,648 shares. Glenview State Bank Dept owns 194,409 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.34% or 302,513 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21 are owned by Sage Gru. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company reported 20 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 268 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru Communication owns 3,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Field Main National Bank holds 0% or 37 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers owns 2,821 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 27,653 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 28,404 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pzena Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cap Ca stated it has 14,389 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability holds 7,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 29,833 shares. Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.09% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 197,199 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.