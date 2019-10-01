Wabtec Com (WAB) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.79 Million as Shares Rose; Ally Financial Maintains Holding in Micron Technology (MU)

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 1037.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 53,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 58,507 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, up from 5,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 27.03M shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. 16.97 million shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19 billion. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23,692 shares to 134,489 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,523 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Co (NASDAQ:SBUX).

