Wabco Holdings (WBC) Stock Declined While Great Lakes Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.37 Million; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Smead Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $9.10 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 33.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 10,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 20,987 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, down from 31,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 130,184 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Le; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts: Report; 07/05/2018 – Hubbell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Cl A (NYSE:H) by 206,203 shares to 211,180 shares, valued at $16.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 15,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.96 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Turtle Creek Asset Inc reported 126,750 shares. 6,398 were reported by M&T Financial Bank Corp. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 309,458 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 550 shares. The Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.73M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.32M shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 18,015 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,936 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 31,518 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Australia-based Amp Capital has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Parametric Associates Ltd invested in 0.01% or 70,002 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 4.61% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Inv Lc stated it has 473,491 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 518,959 shares. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.72% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 120 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited stated it has 27,436 shares. Vision Management has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited has 28.93M shares. Frontier Invest Comm holds 1.88% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 592,005 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.39% or 20.96M shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co stated it has 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Kenmare Capital Partners Limited Liability has 1.52% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,600 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 880,745 shares. Central Bankshares And Trust Com invested in 0% or 288 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 4,516 shares. New England reported 12,250 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 102,780 shares to 233,942 shares, valued at $26.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 263,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

