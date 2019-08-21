Wabco Holdings (WBC) Shareholder First Manhattan Company Lifted Its Holding; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose While Sivik Global Healthcare Lowered Holding

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Wabco Holdings (WBC) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 29,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.82 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Wabco Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 68,373 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.61. About 914,500 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 623 are held by Strs Ohio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 22,208 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 25,000 are owned by Highbridge Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Shelton holds 0.28% or 9,195 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 2.63M shares. Amp Limited accumulated 13,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carmignac Gestion has 0.16% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 102,942 shares. 5,108 are owned by First Republic Investment Incorporated. Moreover, National Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 161,788 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,081 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Management Corp reported 19,026 shares stake. Raymond James Service holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 2,466 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp accumulated 47,351 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 416 shares.

