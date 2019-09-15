Wabco Holdings (WBC) Market Valuation Declined While Westchester Capital Management Has Increased by $13.01 Million Its Position; New York Times Co (NYT) Position Lifted by Shannon River Fund Management Llc

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 84.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 98,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 214,775 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.48M, up from 116,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 261,093 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 565,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.45M, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 1.49 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 26/04/2018 – New York Times: Caputo Had Been Interim Financial Chief Since March 1

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc. by 53,853 shares to 5.43M shares, valued at $376.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 946,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,300 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1,102 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 9,227 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 614 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 4,077 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 109,699 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 1,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 1.62M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 7,046 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 130 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). First Personal Svcs stated it has 70 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 222,795 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Carroll Fin Assoc Inc holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa accumulated 7,779 shares. Intll Group Inc has invested 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 230,086 shares. Weybosset And Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 201,935 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.02% stake. 527,911 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Art Advsr reported 69,403 shares. Spark stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 60,000 shares stake. 242,361 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 17,512 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.06% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 66,591 shares. Partner Investment LP reported 1.28% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 55,480 shares. Brave Asset holds 11,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares to 224,032 shares, valued at $19.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,179 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

