Wabco Holdings (WBC) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Trimmed Its Holding; Dragoneer Investment Group Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $8.91 Million as Share Value Declined

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $176.98. About 13.82M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 6,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, down from 24,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.13. About 375,325 shares traded or 11.13% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,801 shares to 448,465 shares, valued at $86.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 318,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,242 shares to 110,094 shares, valued at $25.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CWST).