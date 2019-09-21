Wabco Holdings (WBC) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $36.70 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Private Asset Management Has Cut by $954,408 Its Holding

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 12,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 594,511 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.23M, down from 607,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings (WBC) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 278,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.26 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 395,639 shares traded or 17.26% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Qualcomm (QCOM) Down 23.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Worth $60 or $80? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prescott Group Incorporated Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.28% or 15,000 shares. Colonial, a South Carolina-based fund reported 3,602 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 18,388 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc reported 6,281 shares stake. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc owns 120 shares. Adirondack holds 0.43% or 8,095 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co reported 439,012 shares. Bamco Ny has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,000 shares. Mengis invested in 1.46% or 62,657 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 18,288 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Capital Invsts owns 481,235 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 71,370 shares. Dodge And Cox, a California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 12,089 shares stake. Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.56% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Australian consumer mood sours, bets rise on steeper rate cuts – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Record low rates deliver competitive advantages to Australia’s biggest banks: regulator – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “National Australia Bank, Citi latest to predict October cash rate cut – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Legal General Grp Inc Plc has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fil Limited invested in 300,000 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Citigroup has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Daiwa Grp invested in 0% or 1,859 shares. Walleye Trading accumulated 40,295 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 5,660 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 24,600 shares. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 115 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 21,749 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 5,142 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.32 million shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Carmignac Gestion reported 0.16% stake.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 50,709 shares to 732,670 shares, valued at $70.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Research Cr (NASDAQ:NRCIA) by 234,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.96 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.