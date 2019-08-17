Wabco Holdings (WBC) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $38.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Shares Declined, Shareholder First Light Asset Management Has Decreased by $2.24 Million Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings (WBC) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 293,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.13M, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 278,941 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 14,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 33,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.02. About 258,016 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Incysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell &; 16/04/2018 – Humanigen Signs Agreement With MD Anderson Cancer Center to Begin Research Investigating Lenzilumab as CAR-T Support; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prns, a New York-based fund reported 31,992 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 42,574 shares. Trust Advisors Lc holds 18,305 shares. Cqs Cayman LP holds 0.07% or 11,500 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 13,542 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 206,946 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,506 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 29,454 are owned by Aperio Grp Incorporated. Automobile Association has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Daiwa Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Citigroup holds 27,370 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal owns 70 shares. Logan Management reported 0.27% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 81,802 shares to 514,329 shares, valued at $80.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 422,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

