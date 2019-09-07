WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WABCO Holdings Inc. 133 1.87 N/A 6.74 19.64 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 19 0.54 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights WABCO Holdings Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WABCO Holdings Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WABCO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28% 8.7% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of WABCO Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. WABCO Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

WABCO Holdings Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 2.04% upside potential and an average target price of $136.5. Competitively Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 18.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Motorcar Parts of America Inc. looks more robust than WABCO Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WABCO Holdings Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. -3.82% -13.5% -13.46% -11.49% -16.84% 7.45%

For the past year WABCO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Summary

WABCO Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.